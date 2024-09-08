Baby Blues For The Bookmakers?

Sadly I doubt we get eight runners for the 3.15pm at Newton Abbot so no need to go looking for an each way steal, but who will care if Hey Day Baby wins anyway?

Jonjo O’Neill trains the daughter of Soldier Of Fortune, who failed to bother the judge from six starts over hurdles, but she showed more speed than some would have thought when making her debut over fences at Market Rasen when winning by 12 lengths after being sent clear when asked by Benjamin Macey who claims 10lb.

He rides again this afternoon, and although she has been put up a massive 12lb for that win there is every chance she has further improvement to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hey Day Baby 3.15pm Newton Abbot 9/4 bet365 and William Hill