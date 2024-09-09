CHISNALL DOUBLES 2024 EURO TOUR TITLE TALLY IN ANTWERP

Dave Chisnall claimed his second European Tour title of 2024 with victory at the Flanders Darts Trophy in Antwerp on Sunday.

Chisnall defeated Ricardo Pietreczko 8-6 in the final to join Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright as the fourth player to win eight European Tour titles.

Competing in his 100th European Tour event, Chisnall overcame Wright and Chris Dobey in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively earlier in the evening at the Antwerp Expo.

“I’m really happy, it means a lot to me to win this,” said Chisnall, who moves up one place to sixth on the PDC Order of Merit.

“The crowd were great, they brought the best out of me all weekend.

“I’ve played a great tournament; I got lucky against Peter [Wright] but apart from that I think I deserve to win the event.

“Backstage my manager told me it was my 100th European Tour event so I said to him ‘let’s go win it then’ and thankfully that’s what I’ve done.

“I will win a TV event one day, it will happen. I won’t give in until it does.”

The final began with Chisnall opening up leads of 3-1 and 4-2, before Pietreczko reeled off a trio of legs to take the lead for the first time at 5-4.

Pietreczko, whose epic semi-final win over Luke Humphries saw him become the first German to reach two European Tour event finals, then took a 6-5 lead to move within two legs of a second European Tour title.

However, Chisnall landed checkouts of 87 and 115 to regain the lead before a third straight leg saw him claim the £30,000 top prize.

The PDC European Tour continues with the Hungarian Darts Trophy (ET11) which will take place from September 20-22 in Budapest.

Live coverage will be streamed through Viaplay, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers’ worldwide.

2024 Flanders Darts Trophy

Sunday September 8

Afternoon Session

Third Round

Chris Dobey 6-5 Josh Rock

Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Gian van Veen

Peter Wright 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Gabriel Clemens

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-1 Danny Noppert

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Luke Littler

Ryan Searle 6-3 Ross Smith

Luke Humphries 6-5 Ryan Joyce

Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

Chris Dobey 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

Dave Chisnall 6-5 Peter Wright

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Luke Humphries 6-2 Ryan Searle

Semi-Finals

Dave Chisnall 7-5 Chris Dobey

Ricardo Pietreczko 7-4 Luke Humphries

Final

Dave Chisnall 8-6 Ricardo Pietreczko

Photo credit PDC Europe