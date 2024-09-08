It’s All About The Money in The Opener

No need to sugar coat things, today’s racing is poor in the extreme so we will get our suggestions out of the way in double quick time and look forward to the better racing later in the week.

Three horses go to post for the opener at Newton Abbot, and although that is not the sort of race I would not normally take an interest in, I can’t resist at the forecast odds.

Investment Manager has to carry top-weight here but he is the one horse in this field happy to front run, and I can see him getting an easy lead and keeping it throughout. This will be his first start over hurdles since January 2022, but he races off 7lb lower than he would over fences and can start our day with an easy success with any luck.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Investment Manager 2.05pm Newton Abbot 11/4 Bet365