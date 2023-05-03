Back On The Winning Trail At Newmarket

I cannot remember the last time I spotted a Charlie Appleby horse having a wind operation but that is the case with Native Trail, who returns to action in the 1.50pm at Newmarket and looks an interesting contender.

Second in our 2000 Guineas before winning the Irish equivalent, he was half a length third in the Coral Eclipse when tried over further before running flat in the Juddmonte Stakes to round off his season.

Dropped in class here and expected to improve for the wind op, he ought to outclass these if he is back to his best and even the 6/4 at the time of writing appears pretty generous to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Native Trail 1.50pm Newmarket 5/4 most bookmakers