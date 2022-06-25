Back The Poet And You Know It At Windsor

Windsor have their obligatory Monday evening meeting today, and If I had a charity bet, it would be on Devoted Poet in the 7.45pm.

Trained by Roger Varian in Newmarket, the three-year-old son of Iffraaj has frustrated his connections with a third last season ad two second paces so far this, but he only went down by a neck at Nottingham with the front two seven lengths clear of the rest of the field, and a repeat of that may well be all he needs to get off the mark this evening.

His stable remain in great form with 11 winners in the last two weeks and a 22% strike rate, and with very little obvious form amongst his rivals, I am hoping we are on the right horse here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Devoted Poet 7.45pm Windsor Evens Bet365