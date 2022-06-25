Roar Him Home At Musselburgh

Both my suggestions run this evening (so you can have the day off), starting at 7.30pm at Musselburgh when I quite like the chances of Rory for the Jim Goldie yard, whose horses are running well enough for me.

A winner at Hamilton in May off 2lb lower in the handicap, he was third over this C&D in early June and followed that with a length fourth at Ayr last time out, despite a slow start and being denied a run (however briefly) at a crucial time. He runs off the same mark here but drops down a grade looking for a fourth success and seeing as the stable won this race in 2021, they should be fully aware of the sort needed to come home in front.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rory 7.30pm Musselburgh 9/2 William Hill