Back Water In The Drought

I do know that Water Of Leith has to carry 1lb more than his allotted mark in the 5.30pm at Ascot, but with jockey Amie Waugh claiming 5lb form the saddle I ma ho0jng that will make little or no difference.

He is upped in class after two wins at Ayr before a seventh at Carlisle that can be ignored (slowly away and repeatedly denied a clear run when needed), and with the Jim Goldie string in good form and bottom weight here, I am hoping we may see a big surprise.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Water of Leith 5.30pm Ascot 12/1 most bookmakers