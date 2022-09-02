Prisoner Has This All Locked Up

Two meetings and small fields make life that little bit more difficult today, but we deal with what is put in front of us and if Prisoner’s Dilemma gives his true running, he should go close in the Listed Garrowby Stakes from York, due off at 2.55pm.

At the weights he has a few pounds to find to get the better of Gale Force Maya, but he did win last time out at The Curragh, albeit in a handicap, and more importantly, has the better of the draw coming out of the eight stall and that should see the son of Toronado hit the places at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Prisoner’s Dilemma 2.55pm York 4/1 most bookmakers