Bad News For The Bookmakers

Despite the small field a high draw may still be of some advantage over the five furlongs here, and that leads me to the obvious chances of Badb who will be making her way out of the seven stall.

We can ignore her last start when badly hampered at the start before making up the lost ground and unsurprisingly weakening, and the daughter of Footstepsinthesand is far better judged on her second in the Group Two Airlie Stud Stakes in June or her third to Little Big bear in the Anglesey Stakes last month.

Dropping back to five furlongs today I really hope they allow her to bowl along from the off and make the most of her draw, and if those are the tactics, I can see her beating likely favourite Mauiewowie this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Badb 3.30pm The Curragh 13/2 most bookmakers