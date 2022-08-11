Sing Something Simple

Joseph O’Brien won this Irish St Leger trial last year with Twilight Payment, breaking a run of seven consecutive victories for his father Aidan, who is back for more in 2022 with maiden Honeycomb who cannot be written off because of her connections, but does not have the form in the book yet to be a logical suggestion.

Joseph O’Brien’s Raise You may well go off at the head of the market here after his second at Limerick but I will be taking a chance on Search For A Song who is the only C&D winner in the field.

Now a six-year-old, he is yet to score this season but how many of these would get within three lengths of Kyprios (at Navan in April) or Stradivarius (at York in May) and although he was only seventh at Longchamp the same month, he has been given a rest since and will be back here refreshed and looking for a sixth career success.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Search For A Song 4.40pm The Curragh 15/8 Coral and Bet Victor