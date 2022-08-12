Badri Looks Good

It seems honest to suggest the racing isn’t all that this Sunday though Southwell do put on a challenging seven-race all-weather card with some sizeable fields – and I will focus my attentions there with better horses heading to the track these days since they switched to a tapeta surface.

The six-furlong handicap at 3.53pm has 14 runners declared and I am hoping we will get a decent price about Badri who has 7lb more to carry today, but was an impressive C&D winner for Ruth Carr last time out. He has won twice over this trip from 12 attempts and hot a top three finish on five other occasions, but better still, he stays a seventh furlong and won’t be stopping at the end of this contest.

Last time out he scored by close to three lengths here despite meeting trouble in running, and a repeat of that may well prove more than enough as he actually takes a drop in grade.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Badri 3.53pm Southwell 4/1 William Hill