Ustath Looks Solid Value At Southwell

Moving on to the 5.03pm at Southwell (all tricky handicaps for us to deal with today), and it seems likely that the hat-trick seeking Marwari will head the early betting. He can get involved but has an added 5lb from the handicapper after a neck success over C&D last month, and I narrowly prefer Ustath, who may be the better value on the day.

The six-year-old was outpaced over six furlongs here last time out and although he has won over that trip (here in July), three of his six wins have been over this trip which I think suits him better.

He races off a mark of 58 this afternoon and has won off marks of 60 and 61 so we aren’t expecting him to do anything he hasn’t achieved in the past, and I am confident he will be up in the van throughout this afternoon, with a place the barest minimum I am hoping for.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ustath 5.03pm Southwell 8/1 Bet365