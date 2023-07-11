Balding Can Make Life Hairy For The Bookmakers

Summer moves up a gear as far as I am concerned when the racing comes from Newmarket’s July course, one of my favourite venues, where history meets the 21st century, and there is rarely a “bad” horse to be seen. It is not exactly a closely guarded secret that Andrew Balding’s newcomers invariably improve for their first visits to a racecourse, which makes the debut victory of Purosangue all the more noteworthy.

A son of Aclaim, he was an easy to back 5/1 shot at Haydock before being sent clear two out for an easy four length victory, going into my notebook in the process. I won’t pretend I am overly happy with the early price being quoted as I write, and this is a much tougher contest, but he could be well above average and seems to have an outstanding chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Purosangue 2.25pm Newmarket 11/4 William Hill