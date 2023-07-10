Impressive York Winner Can Double Up

California Gold could surprise a few at a massive price if the gallop reports I am hearing are anywhere near to the truth, but I still cant see him getting the better of Harvanna, who was six lengths in front of him that day and looks to be a filly going places.

Always travelling well near the rear of the field she quickened up over this trip to win going away at the line, and if she improves again as expected, then her 7lb winner’s penalty may not be enough to stop her following up this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Harvanna 2.50pm Yarmouth 15/8 888Sport.com