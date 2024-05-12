Balding Colt Could Have The Class Needed

Monday evening means Windsor at this time of year, and Andrew Balding has a decent sort in Thyer, who returns to the track in the 5.35pm looking to follow up a visually impressive Thirsk success last September. He made all the running that day and I am hoping the same tactics are applied here to avoid any trouble in running in this 11 horse field.

A tongue tie is added for the first time here to aid his breathing, and if he gets a clear run on the front end and stays the added two furlongs, this could be his for the taking, though he will need to take another step forward to give the weight away to some promising sorts, possibly headed by the interesting maiden Master Builder, and the unbeaten Machete Beach.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Thyer 5.35pm Windsor 7/2 Bet365