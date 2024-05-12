Woods Improver May Still Be Ahead Of The handicapper

Trainer Sean Woods has been ticking along nicely since coming back to the UK from a stint in Hong Kong, and he has every chance of another success with Laoisman who will look to add the sprint at 6.35pm to his other three victories.

The son of Night Of Thunder ended last season with wins at Chepstow and Lingfield before being gelded over the winter, and he looked better than every when winning at Wolverhampton last month with a bit left up his sleeve if needed.

Expected to improve for both his first start in six months and his first since the operation, an added 3lb from the handicap may not be enough to stop him just yet, with Rab Havlin in the saddle once more.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Laoisman 6.35pm Windsor 4/1 William Hill