Balding Filly Looks A Strong Bet

With so many maidens at this time of year we do need to tread carefully (and perhaps reduce our bet size accordingly), but we can only deal with what is put in front of us and I am hoping for a big run from Andrew Balding’s Sisyphus Strength in the 1.35pm at Nottingham when the juvenile makes her turf debut.

One run so far saw her slowly away over the mile at Kempton before she came home a never nearer six-length fourth, but like most of the stable’s newcomers, she seems sure to learn plenty from the experience. She cost a whopping 575,000 Euros as a yearling and connections will be more than a touch disappointed if she could not win a race at this level, and today may yet be her big day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sisyphis Strength 1.35pm Nottingham 100/30 most bookmakers