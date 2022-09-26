Looking For An Outsider? I’m Game If You Are

The only horse running over hurdles or fences at Bangor-On-Dee that appears in my notebook for today is the lightly raced maiden Gamesters Girl, who finished well in her second bumper when only beaten two and a half lengths here over three furlongs shorter.

Certain to have been well schooled at home by her astute connections ahead of her hurdling debut, she wears a hood for the first time here which suggests a big run is very much on the cards, and as a filly she gets between three and ten pounds from all of her rivals today, which is an added bonus.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Gamesters Girl 2.26pm Bangor-On-Dee 40/1 Bet365