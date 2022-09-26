Want To Back A Winner – Make An Appointment

When in doubt head to Charlie Appleby has been a profitable motto in recent weeks (or even months), and with cheekpieces added to the wayward Appointed One, the son of Exceed And Excel may get off the mark at the third attempt in the 6.00pm at Wolverhampton tonight.

Sent off a short priced favourite on both starts at Chelmsford, he has failed to keep a straight line so far but clearly has plenty of ability, and if the first-time headgear helps his steering issues then he may have too much class and too much experience for these rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Appointed One 6.00pm Wolverhampton 3/1 Bet365