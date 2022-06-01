The Jewel In The Crown

Off to Goodwood this evening for my second suggestion, and I expect a decent effort (hopefully a winning one) from Dubai Jewel in the 7.37pm. Her only run this season was on the all-weather at Chelmsford in Listed class where she trailed home after being hampered and seeming to hate the surface, but her juvenile form stands out here, with a close up fifth in a Group Three at Salisbury the best of them.

A winner at Windsor and Newbury over this trip, she drops in to handicap company this evening off a mark of 89 and with the assistance of apprentice superstar Harry Davies (claims 5lb), there is plenty to like about her chances in this less exalted company.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dubai Jewel 7.37pm Goodwood 8/1 Bet365