Balding Improver One To Consider

Those who witness the debut run of Zu Run will have marked the son of Zoustar down as a future winner after he ran on in to fifth after a slow start on his only start to date at Salisbury.

Sent off an 11/1 shot that day, he looked a typical Andrew Balding improver and although the 5.10pm at Chelmsford has a big field with plenty of well-bred rivals to deal with, that experience should aid his chances now, and it is (sensibly) noted that David Probert travels to the meeting which I see as a hint that the Balding yard expect at least one winner on the night.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Zu Run 5.10pm Chelmsford 8/1 most bookmakers