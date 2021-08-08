Balding Juvenile All Set To Go One Better Now.

It is hard to accept we have three all-weather cards and just the one on the turf today but that forces me over to Wolverhampton where you would have to think that Eikonix is potentially overpriced in the 1.30pm. Newcomer City Central does seem popular in the market but he hasn’t proved anything just yet (and doesn’t hold any fancy entries either), and preference is for the Andrew Balding runner.

It is no secret that the stable leave a little to work on when debuting their juveniles and the son of Paco Boy did remarkably well on his debut to come home in second on ground softer than ideal and after having to be switched before staying on late over the seven and a half furlongs. An added furlong here looks ideal and with that experience behind him, he should know more about what is needed here, which surely gives him an outstanding chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Eikonix 1.30pm Wolverhampton 9/4 Bet365 and others