Once More Over The Cliff For Modestus

The only person who may be getting more frustrated than trainer Roger Charlton with the efforts of Modestus may well be me, having heard before his debut that he was highly regarded and following him over a cliff. Three fourth palace I na row mean I ma yet to collect a bean from my each way gets, though I am willing to give the son of Invincible Spirit one last chance here.

This afternoon at Salisbury connections have decided enough is enough, so they are trying first time cheekpieces, and have booked Ryan Moore to give him that little bit of extra help from the saddle. Interestingly, the persevere with the same trip suggesting that is not the issue, and although no good thing in a 12 runner handicap, a mark of 69 looks like something they may well be able to exploit in the weeks ahead and I am hoping for a big run here at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Modestus 4.50pm Salisbury 2/1 most bookmakers including Bet365 and William Hill