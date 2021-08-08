Seven-Year-Old Bellevarde All Set To Follow Up

Today’s racing is not of the highest quality you will ever see (and that is me being super polite as I am sure you can imagine), but we will find two with decent chances regardless – and then hope for the best.

With just the one card on turf all day at Nottingham I am rather hoping the going description of good is accurate (for a change), in which case you would have to think that Bellevarde has a solid chance after a comfortable win last time out at Windsor when he came home a half-length clear in very similar company.

Amazingly, that was his first success since winning here back in October 2019 (on soft ground), but that was off a rating a full stone higher than his current mark, and if he is back to anything like his best, then even at the age of seven, he may well be able to follow up this afternoon with a 4lb penalty looking unlikely to stop him.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Bellevarde 4.10pm Nottingham 5/2 Bet365