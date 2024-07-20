Once Raced Colt Looked The Sort To Improve

Redcar is our one UK Flat meeting this afternoon so we will start there despite some decent sorts over jumps – who will probably all be odds on even if they do come home in front!

My first bet will be on Ezdaan in the 2.17pm, when John Butler’s son of Portamento will look to improve after a promising debut at Ayr earlier in the month.

Only beaten a coupler of lengths at the line when weakening late on, I am hoping that was a lack of race fitness and if that is correct, then this minor event could be his for the taking under the excellent Connor Beasley.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ezdaan 2.17pm Redcar 11/8 Bet365