Bally Good Show At Perth

Suggesting an eleven-year-old who hasn’t raced since March in a competitive handicap chase at Perth may seem like lunacy (and probably is), but at least hear me out.

Firstly, trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies targets his horses at the Perth meetings thanks to the better than average prize money, and has his horses in great form with a 43%v success rate on the last two weeks.

Add in the fact that Ballyandy has won better races over hurdles off marks as high as 155, is currently rated 149 over the smaller obstacles, yet gets in here off 139 and you can see that he is potentially well-handicapped.

Despite his age he has only raced over fences five times, winning one of them here over shorter, and if he runs to form after some extensive schooling, he could pull off a bit of a shock this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ballyandy 2.45pm Perth 5/1 Bet365