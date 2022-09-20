Fleet Of Foot Appleby Runner Looks Good

Meanwhile, the Charlie Appleby bandwagon just keeps on rolling all over the World and he has chance to add to a ridiculously successful season with Royal Fleet, a Group Three winner at Meydan when last seen in February.

Placed twice in two Group Two’s before that, we do have to take his fitness on trust after over seven months off the track, but this is “only” a Listed contest and if he is 90% right he may well prove far too good for these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Royal Fleet 3.35pm Goodwood 7/4 Bet365