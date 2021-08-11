Godolphin Newcomer Rumoured To Be Useful

Listening to colleagues who get up at the crack of dawn every day to watch the Newmarket gallops isn’t as rewarding as you may think with the unknown quantities of just how much weight each horse is carrying, but now and again you hear about a spectacular gallop, and when you do, what choice do you have but to back them and hope for the best?

Coroebus is one such horse, as Charlie Appleby unleashes the son of Dubawi out of Group Three winning Teofilo mare First Victory, and already entered up in Group races later in the season. He isn’t the new Frankel, Pegasus, or whatever, but he is allegedly pretty decent, and in a deep maiden and up against the likes of Saga, and Majalh, that may hopefully mean we get a better price, so fingers crossed for a decent debut effort.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Coroebus 6.08pm Newmarket 9/4 Paddy Power, Betfair, Betfred and others.