It Will Be All-White At Stratford

Off to Stratford for my second and main bet when White Turf runs in the 7.20pm carrying a 7lb penalty after a very easy win at Bangor last time out. Leading two out that day and sent clear for a comfortable nine-length victory, that was just his second run over fences and he may have a lot more to offer as he gains in experience.

Tom Scudamore is back in the saddle on the seven-year-old which is another positive, and if he remains in the same form, he may prove hard to stop.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win White Turf 7.20pm Stratford 6/4 Bet365