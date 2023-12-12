Basic Each Way Maths

Rebels Romance seems all set to go off heavily odds-on for the Listed Wild Flower Stakes and as he has 9lb or more in hand on official ratings, it is easy to see why. His last run saw him come home fourth in a Grade One in New York (Belmont), but he hasn’t won in over a year now and is dropped into Listed class accordingly.

He should win, but if all eight stand their ground as I hope then there may be value to be found for the places, and I will be backing Base Note each way instead at 11/1 or so. The four-year-old won readily enough at Chelmsford last time out by a couple of lengths, and a repeat of that would see a place and pay out more to us than backing the winner here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Base Note 7.30pm Kempton 11/1 William Hill