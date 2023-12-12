Expensive Purchase Can Start The Payback

The bumper at 3.25pm that closes the Exeter card looks like it could turn out to be a pretty informative contest, with Nick Gifford’s Drumheller an eye-catcher on his debut, Jack Black an interesting newcomer for the Skeltons, and point-to-point second Quebecois, who is my idea of the likeliest winner for trainer Paul Nicholls.

He was only beaten a length in his only point-to-point at Castlelands in Ireland in March this year before being sold on for (wait for it) £320,000 at the sales, and although his breeding suggests he will be better over obstacles sooner rather than later, a winning debut under rules is more than possible.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Quebecois 3.25pm Exeter 11/10 Paddy Power and Betfair