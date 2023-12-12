I’ll Be Proud As Punch If This One Wins

Fiercely Proud is clearly held in the highest regard at then Ben Pauling stable with last season seeing three runs in bumpers – a win at Cheltenham followed by a seventeenth in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, and a fourteenth in the Aintree equivalent.

Those were clearly a bit too much for him, but he started his next career over hurdles at Hereford with a comfortable success despite running green. He can only improve for that experience, and although I am wary of the unexposed Geezer Rockstar, my suggestion has an experience and fitness edge over that rival.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fiercely Proud 12.55pm Taunton 15/8 Bet365