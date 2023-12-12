I’ll Be Proud As Punch If This One Wins

Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

Fiercely Proud is clearly held in the highest regard at then Ben Pauling stable with last season seeing three runs in bumpers – a win at Cheltenham followed by a seventeenth in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, and a fourteenth in the Aintree equivalent.

Those were clearly a bit too much for him, but he started his next career over hurdles at Hereford with a comfortable success despite running green. He can only improve for that experience, and although I am wary of the unexposed Geezer Rockstar, my suggestion has an experience and fitness edge over that rival.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fiercely Proud 12.55pm Taunton 15/8 Bet365

