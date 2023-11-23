Battle The Bookies At Southwell

Novices and maidens are always a minefield at this time of year with so many entries half the races have to be divided, and some horses there to win, others there to prove they still have four legs to their long suffering owners. Having said that, I am still stupid enough to have a bet in them on occasions, and I do like the chances of Arts Of War ahead of the 4.45pm at Southwell this afternoon.

A daughter of Dubawi out of a Frankel mare she ran better than I expected when a five-length fourth at Newmarket despite a slow start and heavy ground that would not have seen her at her best, and with that experience under her belt and the quicker Tapeta surface, she could uphold her illustrious breeding and win our bets this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Arts Of War 4.45pm Southwell 5/4 Bet365