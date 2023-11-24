Monster Of An Option

Personally, I cannot wait until the BHA bring in some better racing on a Sunday afternoon, one of the few days when a good percentage of folk have a day off and could make the most of some high quality stuff. We aren’t there yet, but I am happy enough suggesting a small each way bet on Mumbo Jumbo ahead of the 3.10pm at Exeter this afternoon.

Emma Lavelle’s seven-year-old was going well enough to suggest he would have had a say in the finish before unseating at the 11th fence on his first start of the season earlier in the month, and if he can keep the partnership intact with Tom Bellamy here, I can see him running a decent race.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mumbo Jumbo 3.10pm Exeter 7/1 most bookmakers