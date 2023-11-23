Nicholls Newcomer Could Sneak In…

Our first bet on a Friday afternoon runs at Chepstow when Below The Radar returns to the track for his debut under rules in the bumper at 3.55pm as the Paul Nicholls team start to move into top gear.

A son of Getway who cost connections 60,000 Euros as a youngster before finishing second in both point-to-points at Duncombe Park and then Garthorpe when he was only beaten a neck, he has been showing a surprising amount of speed at home and could well win this, though his future surely lies over fences sooner rather than later.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Below The Radar 3.55pm Chepstow 11/4 most bookmakers