From a five-furlong sprint to a two mile handicap chase next, when top-weight Lake Takapuna may shrug off the advancing years and win for the seventh time.

Last time out he was third at Ayr beaten half a length at the line, and if he can repeat that run off 1lb lower here, then he may be able to shrug off 12 stone with the excellent Brian Hughes doing the steering once again.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lake Takapuna 8.20pm Hexham 2/1 all bookmakers