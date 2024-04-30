Unbeaten Filly Can Take A Step Up In Class

Ascot look the best card of the day this Wednesday but that does not mean it will be easy to find the winners. One horse I have been waiting for is the Simon and Ed Crisford trained Quddwah, a backward sort who wasn’t raced at two and won a couple of relatively minor events last season at Salisbury and Newmarket despite showing signs of inexperience.

This afternoon she is asked to take the next step up on her career ladder with the Listed Paradise Stakes at 1.40pm over the straight mile. She needs to find 12lb according to official ratings so she is no good thing, but she can do no more than arrive unbeaten and with a bit of luck she will leave with that record still intact.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Quddwah 1.40pm Ascot 6/1 Bet365