Singing For Her Supper

With the Crisford stable clicking into top-gear recently their horses are all worthy of a second look, and Mezzo Sopranolooks to have a decent chance to get back to winning ways in the six-furlong handicap at 7.20pm.

Unraced at two and the winner of all three starts last season at Catterick, Thirsk, and Kempton, she lost her unbeaten record on her return to action back at Thirsk when beaten half a length over seven furlongs after pulling a touch too hard and carrying her head high, suggesting she was fresher than connections hoped.

Likely to settle better with that run under her belt, there is every reason to think there may be more to come from the daughter of Exceed And Excel, though a handicap mark of 84 does her no favours.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mezzo Soprano 7.20pm Windsor 2/1 Bet365