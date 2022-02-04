Charlton Improver Can Score At Kempton

Back to the UK and the all-weather for our other two bets this Sunday, starting with the 1.40pm where I am sweet on the chances of Aphelios for the Harry and Roger Charlton training partnership.

Third on his debut at Lingfield over this trip, he was only beaten three lengths despite a tardy start, and like many of the Charlton newcomers, he seems sure to improve considerably for the experience. Em Jay Kay is the obvious danger after two paled starts, but I am hopeful my selection has as much improvement to come as I hope he has, in which case this could be his for the taking.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Aphelios 1.40pm Kempton 7/4 Bet365