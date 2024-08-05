Be Bold With Your Bets At Ffos Las

Not the best day’s racing you will ever see, but Ralph Beckett looks to have found a good opportunity for Bold Impact to get off the mark in the 3.05pm at Ffos Las if nothing else.

A promising third on his Newmarket debut to Ancient Truth who won the Superlative Stakes next time out, he was backed to go one better at Windsor last month but found Aparajeo half a length too good for him when staying on powerfully late on over the six furlongs.

He steps up a furlong here which looks ideal, and unless there is something who has improved hand over fist at home, or a better than average newcomer, the formbook suggests he is the one to beat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bold Impact 3.05pm Ffos Las 4/7 William Hill