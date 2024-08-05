Everything Is Fine For Us Punters

One race later in the 3.40pm, I am expecting big things from Fine Interview despite his maiden status after six starts.

He started his career with Alice Haynes with a second at Yarmouth before heading off to the Middle East for four unsuccessful runs including a couple of close-up defeats (beaten less than two lengths each tine) at Doha.

Bought by Wathnan Racing and sent to Hamad Al Jehani, who is now training in Newmarket, they gelled him and sent him back to the track at Yarmouth where he was beaten a length and a quarter in third.

He weakened late on over the seventh furlong that day but drops back a furlong here, and if he improves for his first start since being gelded as many do, then this could be the weakest race he has run in to date.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fine Interview 3.40pm Ffos Las 2/5 William Hill