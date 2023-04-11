Special Guest Star At Chelmsford Tonight

Strangely enough my second bet bypasses the Aintree meeting as we have a value each way option running on the all-weather at Chelmsford. George Margarson has his horses running to form and he finally lets Spirited Guest take a big drop in class looking for his first win since July 2021.

Forecast at a double figure price I see that as a mistake as the seven-year-old has been competing in Class Two and Three events – and this is a Class Five!

Add the fact that the stable’s horses are running to form, and that the horse’s last success was over this trip on a Class Three at Ascot in July 21 and the one before that over this course and distance off exactly this mark the same month and you can see why I think his chance is better than his odds imply.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Spirited Guest 7.00pm Chelmsford 14/1 most bookmakers