My My – Can The Haggas Gelding Win First Time Out for The Season

I have looked numerous times at Archie Watson’s runner ahead of the 4.20pm at Southwell this afternoon, and I am pretty certain that Tempus will have even more to offer over the months ahead, and he may well be the biggest danger to My Oberon at these weights.

My selection is trained in Newmarket by William Haggas and has the form in the book to take this with ease after an Earl of Sefton win to his name last season, and better still, he is having his first start since being gelded.

He has always had tons of ability, but the ultimate sacrifice may well improve him even further and if that is the case, a win here seems a pretty likely outcome.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win My Oberon 4.20pm Southwell 15/8 most bookmakers