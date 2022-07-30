Be Brave At Carlisle

It’s a tough old day this Monday but if Only The Brave is ridden as perfectly by Brodie Hampson as she was at Salisbury, then we may have found the winner.

The timing of her run that day was as good as any you will see all season, winning by less than a length after appearing late on the scene, and although she does have to carry a 5lb penalty now, I am rather hopeful there is even more to come.

More importantly in these races (professional and amateur female jockeys), the horse knows and gets on well with the rider, and that can be worth a few pounds more.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Only The Brave 4.55pm Carlisle 6/4 Bet365