Fencing Debutant Could Surprise

Over the jumps at Market Rasen for our final bet of the day when novice hurdle winner Kinondo Kwetu makes his debut over the larger obstacles in the 2.45pm over three miles.

Only a six-year-old, he was bought after winning a point-to-point at Trebudannon and took five starts before getting off the mark over hurdles at Stratford, but the long-term plan has always been a career over fences.

His stamina worries me more than the switch to chasing and that is why I am hoping we can back him each way, and with both stable and jockey in good form, there is every reason to expect a bold showing.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kinondo Kwetu 2.45pm Market Rasen 3/1 Bet365