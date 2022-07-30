Go For Gold

Meanwhile, at Ripon, we have a small but select field in the sprint handicap at 3.25pm where old stager Dakota Gold will try to give weight away to all of his rivals.

Now an eight year-old, he has already won numerous times at Listed level as well as the Group Three Bengough Stakes at York, and although those days may be long gone, he showed at Newcastle last month that he is not a spent force, and with his biggest rival (probably Hyperfocus) is of a similar age, I am hoping he can get another win here for a stable in good form and with excellent Connor Beasley in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dakota Gold 3.25pm Ripon 15/8 most bookmakers