Be Courageous And Back The Appleby Horse At Doncaster

Two bets in quick succession this afternoon, starting with the 1.35pm at Doncaster where any odds against about Courageous Knight look worth taking.

Fourth on his debut for Charlie Appleby, he stepped up on that when beaten a nose on soft ground at Haydock when mugged close home, but as a son of Dubawi I expect a much better effort on the faster going here, and hopefully a winning one. James Doyle rides and on paper, he looks the proverbial good thing today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Courageous Knight 1.35pm Doncaster 8/11 most bookmakers