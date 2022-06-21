Outsider Has A Squeak At Hamilton

A rank outsider now according to the early betting, but I can see plenty of reasons why we may see a bold run from Streamline in the 8.30pm at Hamilton. Admittedly he hasn’t won (or even placed) since March 2021, but what seems to have gone unnoticed is that he has been competing in Class Two events consistently – and this is a drop in class.

Add a change of stable (from Clive Cox), a gelding operation, and wind surgery, and there is a chance that he can get back to something like his best – and if he does then he is seriously underestimated off a mark of 90 having won a handicap off 94 – and a Group Three when rated 99.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Streamline 8.30pm Hamilton 33/1 Paddy Power and Betfair