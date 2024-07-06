Varian Filly May Be Improving

One from Chelmsford on the all-weather and an obvious one at that when Remoji goes back into action in the Novice Stakes at 2.45pm.

The daughter of Belardo didn’t exactly set the pulse racing when winning on her latest start at Beverly by half a length, but she still showed plenty of signs of inexperience and has been found a race where even a modicum of improvement may be more than enough to see her home in front.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Remoji 2.45pm Chelmsford 2/1 Bet365 and William Hill