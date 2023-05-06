Midgley Runner Khan Do It Tonight

Off to Newcastle this evening for our second selection when Imperial Khan may give us a big run for our money and at a decent price with any luck. Drawn in the nine stall I see that as a real positive here over the five furlongs, and although he is a 14 race maiden, his best ever effort was a course and distance second, beaten a neck in February off 4lb higher.

A repeat of that or his August 2022 third at Chelmsford off a mark of 61 may well be more than enough here as he returns to the all-weather after a below-par run on the turf at Catterick last time out.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Imperial Khan 7.40pm Newcastle 20/1 Bet365